Wedding at the end of the line after 6 months for Leonardo Del Vecchio, son of the owner of Luxottica, and Anna Castellini Baldissera

Would be the marriage between Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Anna Castellini Baldissera came to an end after just six months; a yes, theirs, which arrived last June with a fairytale ceremony in Saint Tropez, and which had sealed a relationship that had lasted for years.

The indiscretion on the end of the couple formed by the fourth son of the patron of Luxottica and the heir of one of the most noble families in Milan, was reported by the weekly Who. No further details are known at the moment, given that the protagonists have not commented on the revelation; while on his social profiles, however, we continue to find love photos together with Baldissera, the latter’s Instagram page is not reachable.

Leonardo Del Vecchio and Anna Castellini Baldissera had already married in September 2021 with a civil ceremony at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. Then, in the summer, the ceremony with friends and relatives documented on social media.

