The Egyptian Public Library, overlooking the Pharaonic Avenue of Sphinxes in the historic city of Luxor in Upper Egypt, will host the first Luxor Mango Festival on the 25th of this month. The festival is held as part of the efforts of the city, which is rich in Pharaonic antiquities, to diversify its tourism product and attract more Egyptian, Arab and foreign visitors.

The festival, which coincides with the world’s celebration of Mango Day, which falls in the second half of July every year, evokes the image of mango in history, literature and visual arts, where a dialogue seminar and workshops are held to address these aspects, in addition to an art exhibition by the photographer and artist Radwan Abu Al-Majd, in addition to an artistic program and performances by folklore groups and various cultural and artistic activities.

The festival’s chairman, Adel Zidane, said in a statement received by the German News Agency (dpa) on Saturday that the festival comes within the framework of efforts to diversify the tourism product of the city of Luxor, which includes hundreds of tombs and dozens of temples built by the ancient Egyptians thousands of years ago, and to encourage domestic tourism and maximize the role of what is known as festival tourism in attracting more tourists, and to shed light on the agricultural history of the city, which knew many secrets of agriculture and irrigation in ancient Egypt, which are recorded in the inscriptions and artistic murals that decorate the walls and ceilings of tombs and temples.

He added that the festival targets several aspects, including tourism, agriculture and the economy, such as encouraging the establishment of tourism festivals related to agricultural seasons such as sugarcane crushing, grape harvesting and other seasons, supporting plans to expand mango cultivation for the purpose of exporting abroad, and launching an initiative to cultivate 1,000 acres of mangoes.

It is worth noting that the historic city of Luxor in Upper Egypt is one of the most important destinations for cultural tourism in Egypt and the world, due to the hundreds of tombs and dozens of temples that were built by the ancient Egyptians in the east and west of the city.

It also includes the Pharaonic Procession Road, known as the “Avenue of Sphinxes,” which extends 2,700 meters in length to connect the ancient Karnak and Luxor temples. This is the road on the western side of which the first Luxor Mango Festival will be held. The World Tourism Organization has previously awarded the city the title of the World’s Capital of Cultural Tourism for the year 2016.