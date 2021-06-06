Said Yassin (Cairo)

Luxor African Film Festival celebrated Africa Day. The celebration was attended by 150 young men and women. The African Cinema Club, in cooperation with Cinema “Zawya”, screened the restored version of the film “The Earth”, subtitled in English for the participating delegations, as well as the documentary “Farewell Song”.

After the screening of the two films, director Yousry Nasrallah spoke about the two films, and elaborated on the experience of Youssef Chahine’s “The Land” movie. A large number of African, Asian and Latin American youth discussed with him about the film, its content and important messages, and publications on African cinema were distributed to all attendees in different languages. English and French, for the ten sessions of the Luxor African Film Festival.

Scriptwriter Sayed Fouad revealed that the choice of “The Land” came due to the nature of its subject and its being among the 100 most important Egyptian and Arab films, in addition to its national orientation and its consolidation of the idea of ​​belonging to the land and the homeland and fighting the colonizer in all its forms.

Azza Al-Husseini said: The choice of Youssef Chahine came because he is a model for the creative creator associated with the issues of his country, who transforms his local concerns and issues with his deep art into global human themes, and the presence of director Yousry Nasrallah to lecture came to his relationship and work with Chahine in many films, and his comprehensive and special vision in the history Egyptian cinema and linking it to African and international cinema.