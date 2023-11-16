Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Egyptian city of Luxor celebrated the launch of the eighth session of the Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry, which is organized by the Luxor House of Poetry in cooperation with the Department of Culture in Sharjah and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, with the participation of more than 60 creative people from Egyptian and Arab poets, poets, and artists.

The opening ceremony was held in the theater of the Luxor Convention Center in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Department, and Amr Al Basiouni, President of the General Authority for Culture Palaces in Egypt, representing His Excellency Nevin Al Kilani, Egyptian Minister of Culture. And Major General Dr. Ali Al-Sharabi, President of the City Council, representing Luxor Governorate, Safia Al-Qabbani, Head of the Plastic Artists Syndicate in Egypt, executive and administrative figures of the governorate, a number of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif men, deans of colleges, academics, students, and those interested in poetry.

The flame of creativity

At the beginning, the director of the Luxor Poetry House, Hussein Al-Qabahi, welcomed the attendees, saying that 8 years ago, the flame of creativity and the vibrant life path of the most important art of Arabic literature, which is poetry, was sparked within a generous and generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in establishing A distinctive cultural scene under the banner of poetry houses in the Arab world, stressing that the initiative was very welcomed by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and poets and creative people in Egypt, noting that the initiative, after years of work, has become a prominent landmark in the Egyptian and Arab cultural scene.

Al-Qabahi added that the House of Poetry in Luxor presents every year a new generation and bright names in the Arab cultural scene, and it also includes hundreds of people who have the opportunity to join these elites who rise to the forefront of the poetry scene, indicating that the Egyptian cultural scene has become more luminous and radiant and more preoccupied with the art of poetry in particular. As a result of the cultural momentum that Sharjah added to the Arab world.

Poetry march

Abdullah Al Owais said in a speech he delivered that the poetry journey continues with confidence and pride, and annual and periodic festivals and continuous evenings are prepared for it throughout the breadth of the Arab world, and “here we are today at a new station of poetry.”

Al Owais added, saying: “Here is the poetry march within the poetry festivals, landing in the Arab Republic of Egypt after touring among the Arab countries during the last period, and the city of Luxor receives it with all warmth and welcome, a city that has been crowded with rhymes and poetic meters during the past years, through tireless activity.” For the House of Poetry in Luxor. Over the past eight years, the Hall of the House of Poetry in Luxor has embraced a large number of poets, writers, and critics who have enriched the cultural scene in Egypt with their literary productions, until Luxor has become a cultural destination in this dear country. The House of Poetry has continued its diverse cultural activity through its movement between… All Egyptian governorates, attracting promising writers and honoring fine literary works.”

Al Owais pointed to the cultural giving that strengthens the relationship between creators and the public, saying: “It is a pleasure to see this renewed cultural giving that strengthens the relationship between the poet and the writer on the one hand and the audience on the other hand in scenes that express the importance of these literary encounters in our Arab cultural arena.” “It is a dear occasion during which we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and to all the cultural and academic institutions cooperating with the House of Poetry in Luxor, which consolidates the fraternal relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt under the auspices of the wise leadership of the two countries.”

The head of the Department of Culture conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, saying: “On this occasion, I have the honor to convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wishes for your success.”

Well established initiative

Dr. delivered. Amr Al-Basiouni, in his speech, stressed at the beginning the importance of the historical initiative established in the Arab world, which is the poetry houses, which come from Sharjah with great support from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He pointed out that the Luxor Festival of Arab Poetry comes to make history in the city of history and the glorified capital of civilizations, Luxor, stressing that The General Authority for Cultural Palaces, believing in the important cultural role of the festival, is pleased to support it and participate in its activities out of pride in poetry and the Arabic language.

Major General Al-Sharabi renewed his welcome to the audience, pointing out that since the establishment of the House of Poetry in Luxor with a generous initiative from Sharjah, this annual cultural wedding comes to spread joy, knowledge, and creativity, and celebrate Egyptian creators as a clear and expressive sign of the depth of cultural relations, and to emphasize that the relationship between Egypt and the State The UAE has an authentic and extended relationship.

Al-Sharabi expressed his thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, saying: “Greetings to the Emirate of Sharjah and its ruler who knows the value of poetry, and the value of the Arabic language, which brings together Arab brothers from all over the Arab world. We also extend our greetings and appreciation to the Department of Culture in Sharjah for its great cultural effort in Egypt.” In general and Luxor in particular, we hope for more cultural events that focus on literature and creativity, because the word is light and life, and the word is history.”

Poetry readings

The first evening of the festival witnessed a poetry recital that added a remarkable cultural dimension to the “southern Egyptian” city of Luxor. In addition to the historical archaeological landscape extending over the city’s land, poetry came as a solid cultural component that enhances the city’s history. The readings were with the poets: Jaafar Ahmed Hamdi and Abdullah. Abdul Sabour, Muhammad Arab Saleh, and Mahmoud Abdullah.

And in the midst of days, the poet Mahmoud Abdullah saddled his heart. For his part, Mohamed Arab Saleh from Holeless Flute played his music. The contents of the other poems varied between emotional, national, and social, drawing inspiration from a broad poetic imagination and amazing metaphorical scenes.

Honoring poets

Al-Owais and Al-Qusair, accompanied by Hussein Al-Qabahi, honored the first poets of the Luxor Arab Poetry Festival, by handing them certificates of appreciation, in appreciation of their creative efforts and the qualitative literary addition they contributed to during the readings.