Can a journalist be punished for revealing information of public interest? Édouard Perrin finds himself in this situation that is as uncomfortable as it is unlikely. He must pass this Tuesday, February 2, before the Metz Court of Appeal, with the support of the National Union of Journalists (SNJ). His “crime”: having revealed, in 2013, for the show Cash Investigation, the secrets of tax evasion of the Luxembourg company PWC, with the help of two whistleblowers, Antoine Deltour and Raphaël Halet. This is the famous LuxLeaks affair. PWC responded by having its computer equipment seized from Raphaël Halet. But also all his correspondence with a journalist or a press organ, according to the opinion of the bailiff presented in 2014 to Raphaël Halet.

The public prosecutor initially considered that this was a clear violation of the secrecy of sources, enshrined in the 1881 law since 2010, and essential to conduct an investigation of this magnitude. To everyone’s amazement, the Metz district court on the contrary dismissed the journalist in February 2018, and sentenced him to a fine of 3,000 euros. He thus admitted that a company can legitimately make its law and “Give priority to the secrecy of its business over the secrecy of sources and the general interest”, notes the SNJ. This is the way open to the most total opacity in terms of revelations of questionable business practices. From this appeal could arise a case law worrying for the practice of the profession of journalist, and therefore for democracy.