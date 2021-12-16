Home page politics

divide

The Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn © Harald Kaster / VRM / dpa

The Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has pleaded for a return to diplomatic dialogue with Moscow in view of the Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine.

Brussels – He hopes “that there will be no intervention” and that Russia and Europe will be able to “sit down together again and see that we let diplomacy play again,” Asselborn said on Thursday before the start of the EU summit Sender Bayern 2. A de-escalation of the situation is urgently required.

With a view to the verdict in the Berlin Tiergarten trial, Asselborn said: “The German government reacted very quickly. This escalation cannot go on like this. This rift with Russia is totally destructive.”

In response to the ruling on Wednesday, the German government declared two diplomats from the Russian embassy to be undesirable. A Berlin court had previously sentenced a Russian to life imprisonment for having shot a Georgian on behalf of government agencies.

Asselborn described the latest conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “good example” that the EU should follow: “It would make sense that if the Americans and Russians can talk to each other for two hours, so can we who share this continent with Russia could do that. “

Asselborn emphasized that if Russia should invade Ukraine, he would consider tightened EU sanctions to be unavoidable: “Then we are in a totally different film. to an economic isolation of Russia. “

The leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the EU Parliament, Manfred Weber, called on the EU heads of state and government to send a clear signal to Moscow at their summit in Brussels. “We have to make it clear to Vladimir Putin that if he uses the military and war again as a political means, which has actually been taboo in Europe since the Second World War, there must be severe economic consequences,” he told NDR Info.

gap / bfi