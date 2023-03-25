On March 26, the Luxembourg team will face off against the Portuguese team in the match corresponding to the qualification for the next European Championship to be played in Germany. The Portuguese already won their first duel by four goals to nil against Liechtenstein while those from Luxembourg drew nil against Slovakia.
We leave you here all the information of interest for this match:
City: gasperich
Stadium: Luxembourg Stadium
Date: sunday march 26
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: Radu Petrescu
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: UEFATV
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: to be confirmed
live streaming: to be confirmed
Television channel: Fubo Sports Network
Live stream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slovakia
|
0-0. Tie
|
Eurocopa 2024 classification
|
Bulgaria
|
0-0. Tie
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
2-2 Draw
|
Friendly
|
Lithuania
|
1-0 win
|
League of Nations
|
Turkey
|
0-2 loss
|
League of Nations
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
liechtenstein
|
4-0 win
|
Eurocopa 2024 classification
|
Morocco
|
1-0 loss
|
world
|
Swiss
|
6-1 win
|
world
|
South Korea
|
2-1 win
|
world
|
Uruguay
|
2-0 win
|
world
There are no injured players in Portugal for this match
They do not appear injured in the selection of Luxembourg
die; Mica Pinto, Gerson, Chanot, Bohnert; Yvandro, Martins, Barreiro, Sinani; Rodrigues, Olesen
Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Pereira, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Palhinha; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix
90min forecast
Luxembourg 0-3 Portugal
