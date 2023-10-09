Luxembourg, the conservatives of the Christian Social Party win the elections. Now it’s a government puzzle

The Christian Social Party (CSV, conservatives) won Sunday’s general elections in Luxembourg and expects to form the next government, winning 21 of the 60 members of parliament, well ahead of the results obtained by the liberals (14), the social democrats (11) and the greens (4), the trio which made up the outgoing government coalition. The CVS, now led by former minister Luc Frieden, repeats itself as the most voted, as in the 2014 and 2018 elections, although Sunday’s results put it in a position to form a government, depending on negotiations with the other political forces. Frieden, who recently returned to politics after a nine-year hiatus in the financial sector, sees “a very strong mandate for the CSV to form the next government.”

“The blue-red-green coalition no longer exists”: this is how former minister Luc Frieden, referring to the colors of the three parties that governed the small European country for a decade, addressed his euphoric supporters.

READ ALSO: Germany, exit poll: heavy defeat for Scholz in Hesse and Bavaria. Fly Afd

Subscribe to the newsletter

