Travelers stand in front of an information board at BER Airport. © Joerg Carstensen / dpa

Dozens of countries are now wholly or partially high-risk areas again, including Luxembourg, Sweden, Israel and Kenya. Stricter rules apply to entry from these areas.

Berlin – Luxembourg and almost 40 other countries have been wholly or partially high-risk areas since this Sunday due to the high number of corona infections.

The Robert Koch Institute announced the new classifications on Friday. Anyone who enters from such an area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

About every second country in the world

In addition to Luxembourg, Sweden, Australia, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates with the winter holiday destination Dubai, Israel and Kenya are now on the risk list. Overall, the number of high-risk areas increased to more than 100 countries in one fell swoop. This means that around every second country in the world is again a high-risk area. Of the neighboring countries of Germany, only Austria is not a high-risk area.

The classification as a high-risk area is accompanied by a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for unnecessary tourist trips. It makes it easier for tourists to cancel trips that have already been booked free of charge, but does not mean a travel ban. Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high-risk areas. But not only the infection numbers are decisive for this. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the burden on the health system or a lack of data on the corona situation. dpa