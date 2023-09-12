It was a remarkable moment during Portugal’s gala performance against Luxembourg. In the European Championship qualifying match, Luxembourg suffered a historic thrashing 9-0 and after the eighth goal conceded, national coach Luc Holtz seemed to have had enough. Immediately after Bruno Fernandes had scored, he strode towards the dressing room, only to return just before the final whistle.

