Vanderlei Luxembourg’s stage in Vasco da Gama has come to an end. The former Real Madrid coach has failed to save the team, which remains mathematically relegated to the Brazilian Serie B after the last results and the club’s board has decided not to renew his contract, despite the desire of the coach to continue in the institution.

Luxembourg, who on Thursday will direct its last meeting in Rio de Janeiro vs Goiás, has said goodbye to the ‘Admiral’ hobby through a letter in which announces that you will not receive any money for these months of work. “I said that I would only accept a salary if Vasco stayed in the first division, there is already a document that (Alexandre) Bird is preparing for him to sign, giving up two months of salary, because I am a man of my word. I didn’t keep Vasco in the First Division, and if I didn’t, I don’t have the right to receive anything“, explains the Brazilian coach.

Vanderlei took the reins of Vasco da Gama on January 1, 2021 with the difficult task of soaring the flight of a team that was looking into the abyss. In 11 matches targeted, has only obtained two wins, in view of Botafogo Y Athletic Mineiro. Luxembourg has closed its passage through the Brazilian team with 4 draws Y 5 losses that have only exacerbated the serious problems the team is going through.

With this new dismissal, Vanderlei Luxembourg leaves behind his club number 23 as coach. Since he began his career on the bench, he has conquered 23 titles, the last, the 2020 Paulista Championship with Palmeiras, your previous experience.