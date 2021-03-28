Vanderlei Luxemburg’s passage through Real Madrid is also a matter to be discussed in the ESPN documentary ‘Galacticos’. The Brazilian coach landed on December 30, 2004 and was fired by Florentino Pérez after several disagreements on December 4, 2005. “I left the club for a discussion with the president”, came to reveal the coach in ‘The Coaches Voice’. Luxa broke into the Madrid dressing room with questionable ideas such as that Magic Square and a discipline that soon collided with the habits of the players, as explained in the documentary ex-footballers such as Roberto Carlos or Iván Helguera, statements that have been collected by the newspaper UOL.

Luxembourg came from the South American school of European football. I did not know the club very well. We used to get to the rally and, before dinner, have beer and wine. When Vanderlei arrived, he threw away the beer first and then the wine bottles. Ronaldo and I told him: Professor, they have their customs. here … Try not to change, otherwise you will have problems “, relates Roberto Carlos.

The friction between coach and squad did not occur only in the disciplinary aspect. Some players questioned some of Luxembourg’s tactical decisions. “A coach has to let his players do what they know how to do, let them play. With the Real Madrid players, if you constantly tell them what to do, it’s a problem. “Helguera argues. “In football it is very easy to see when things do not work. And when something does not work, it is very evident”, Morientes adds.

Everything jumped into the air with a fight with Florentino Pérez as a result of a Ronaldo substitution. This was recounted by Luxembourg himself in ‘The Coaches Voice’: “He rushed after a discussion with the president, Florentino Pérez. He arrived after a match against Getafe in the League. Beckham had been expelled and we were winning 1-0. In the 87th minute I took Ronaldo off the field to further strengthen the defense. The Bernabéu public did not like the change because Ronaldo was the idol and neither did Florentino Pérez. After the game he called me. ‘Mister, why did you remove Ronaldo?’, I wonder. ‘Ronaldo had already made his match. The game was ending and we had one less player on the pitch, ‘I replied. I defended that it was a technical decision. But he did not agree with that: “You can’t do that here, you have to give a show, the fans want a show.” (…) Over the years you realize that perhaps without that discussion with Florentino Pérez I would have continued at Real Madrid. I admit that it was an unnecessary, heated discussion. We could have talked at another time, and not after the game, when you still feel the tension of the game. I’m sure that in time I would have gotten the job I wanted to do. But I didn’t have it. In the end, the watch won. “