The Luxembourg Government, made up of conservatives and liberals, assured this Saturday that the need to establish a ceasefire in Gaza has been reinforced after the ruling of the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), which urges Israel to prevent a genocide in the Strip.

In a statement, the Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and also Minister of Foreign Affairs, the liberal Xavier Bettel, stated that “the most effective and fastest way” to apply the order of that UN court “would be to establish an immediate ceasefire.”

“My position on the need for a ceasefire has not changed and is reinforced by the Court's order”Bettel stressed, despite the fact that the ICJ ruling of January 26 did not expressly demand the cessation of violence in the Strip.

The current Luxembourg Government demanded “the full application” of the precautionary measures ordered by the United Nations court, without explicitly mentioning Israel to do so.

Bettel recalled that the application of this ruling “is mandatory under international law”although the court has few means to enforce the ordered measures, which include the need to avoid Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza or to improve access to humanitarian aid in the Strip.

The Luxembourg Foreign Minister also demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of all hostages kidnapped by the Islamist movement Hamas during its October 7 attacks on Israeli territory, which triggered the current military offensive of the Jewish State in Gaza.

This war has already caused more than 26,000 deaths and 64,000 injuries to Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by the Strip's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

Houses destroyed in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the ruling of this Friday, January 26, The ICJ called on Israel to ensure that its military does not violate the Genocide Convention with acts such as killing Palestinian civilians in Gaza or “deliberately” subjecting them to “living conditions calculated to cause their physical destruction.”

This order responds to a lawsuit filed in December before the United Nations court by South Africa, which accused Israel of having “genocidal intent” in Gaza.

EFE

