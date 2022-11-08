Luxembourg already froze 5.5 billion euros in Russian assets

Luxembourg has frozen €5.5 billion in Russian assets since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn, announced this on Tuesday, writes Deutsche Welle. All EU Member States together have so far frozen around €17 billion (16.87 billion euros) in Russian assets, a third of which is held in Luxembourg.

“If Russia does not give in, further sanctions are inevitable,” Asselborn said explained Luxembourg’s foreign policy in the parliament of the small European country. In his speech, Asselborn went on to say that the country has so far sent EUR 72 million worth of arms to Ukraine, equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s total defense budget.

