Passers-by in the Luxembourg capital last year. © Delmi Alvarez

Luxembourg serves as a tax haven for some 55,000 ghost companies created by multinationals and millionaires, but also by mafia groups, according to the first part of an investigation published this Monday by a group of international media, including Le Monde. Among the names that the French newspaper advances this Monday, which will publish the investigation OpenLux by chapters throughout the week, athletes such as Tiger Woods, artists such as singer Shakira, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the Hermès family, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and three-quarters of the companies of the CAC 40 appear, the index reference of the Paris Stock Exchange.

“What is hiding in the financial center of Luxembourg? What would we find if we opened the safe of this tiny state located in the heart of the European Union, designated by many researchers among the five most important tax havens in the world? ”, The French newspaper asks in its article. “Hundreds of multinationals (LVMH, Kering, KFC, Amazon) have opened financial subsidiaries. Wealthy families bring their real estate assets to fruition there, ”says the French evening newspaper in its digital edition. The investigation also reveals the existence of funds of questionable origin, which could be linked to criminal activities, such as the Russian and Calabrian mafia.

The Italian far-right party, the League, would also have an account there sought by the authorities of their country, as well as people close to the Venezuelan regime who would have hidden funds from corrupt public contracts there. “These investigations confirm that the Grand Duchy is, contrary to what the Luxembourg authorities claim, a true center offshore, halfway between the City of London and the British Virgin Islands. About 90% of these societies they are controlled by non-Luxembourgers ”, says the article.

Up to 157 nationalities are represented in the millions of documents analyzed by Le Monde and 16 other international media, including The nation, Le Soir, Tempo or Süddeutsche Zeitung. According Le Monde, France is at the top of the list with more than 17,000 companies in Luxembourg, owning for example a French castle in the hands of the Saudi prince, the town of Jolie and Pitt in the French southeast or an infinity of houses on the Côte d’Azur and Parisian apartments, as well as great emblems of the French economy such as Décathlon, JCDecaux or Yves Rocher.

Of the 50 richest families in France, 37 “structure their companies, assets and investments through dozens of holdings Luxembourgers ”, among them the Hermès or Bernard Arnault, president of LVMH and one of the richest men in France. “The case of France is not unique: through Luxembourgish companies, anonymous investment funds buy entire sections of cities like Berlin and London, causing real estate prices to skyrocket without being identifiable or paying taxes,” they point out.

In the Duchy are registered from luxurious properties to yachts, helicopters, jets private companies, large commercial aircraft, music catalogs, image rights and works of art. In total, up to 65,000 beneficiaries have been identified, including 279 of the millionaires included in the Forbes magazine ranking.

The media collective assures that this investigation has been possible thanks to the 2018 European Union directive that required the creation of public registers of real properties and companies in all member states. A measure that was approved after the revelation of scandals such as the Panama Papers.

Luxembourg applied the directive in the fall of 2019, a way to enhance transparency, although the investigation reveals numerous flaws that question the ability of states to “effectively monitor their financial ecosystems and ensure the reliability of these records” .

Luxembourg rejects the accusations

Luxembourg on Monday rejected the accusations about alleged deficiencies in its anti-money laundering legislation revealed in the investigation, and stressed that it respects both European and international regulations. The duchy rejects the assertions made in these articles, as well as the totally unjustified description of the country and its economy, ”the Luxembourg Government said in a statement.

The Luxembourg Executive said that it “takes note” of the articles that appeared this Monday in which “the authors also make several unsubstantiated claims about the economy and financial center of Luxembourg.” “Luxembourg is fully online and complies with all EU and international transparency regulations and standards, and applies, without exception, the full arsenal of EU and international measures to exchange information on tax matters and combat abuse and tax avoidance, ”the statement said.

It further notes that neither the European Union (EU) nor the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) “have identified any harmful tax regime or practice in Luxembourg.” Likewise, it underlines that this State “does not offer a favorable tax regime for multinational companies or digital companies, which must be governed by the same rules and legislation as any other company” in the country.

It also recalls that Luxembourg “is a stable country with a triple A rating” and that “it is home to one of the main international financial centers in Europe.” “Multinational companies around the world take advantage of the experience of the country’s financial sector to centralize their cross-border financial activities,” he adds.

In this context, the Luxembourg Government stresses that the State “continually evaluates and updates its supervisory architecture and measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing” and applies all EU and international regulations, as well as the recommendations on money laundering of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). It also underlines that the personnel in charge of the fight against money laundering in the country “is constantly increasing, having grown by 46% in the last three years alone.”

Luxembourg was one of the first countries in Europe to establish a public registry of final beneficiaries (UBO) and “it is one of the only countries in the European Union that has opted for a completely open and transparent, accessible,“ online ”and free registry , without any restriction to the public, “the statement added.