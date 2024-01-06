Lux Helsinki | People rushed to admire the light art despite the freezing temperatures

However, the number of visitors to Lux Helsinki will probably be lower this year than before due to the severe frosts at the beginning of the week.

Light art On Saturday, the festival Lux Helsinki gathered people near the works located in the center of Helsinki until it was overcrowded.

Based on HS's observations, hundreds of people had gathered to admire the light artworks of Töölönlahti at eight in the evening. Especially the Hungarian one Viktor Vics too Talking Heads -work was attended by several dozen people.

In the surroundings of Töölönlahti, there are four works located within a short walking distance from each other, which seemed suitable for the rapidly moving masses of the public, coloring in the freezing cold.

On Töölönlahdenkatu between Makasiinipuisto and Töölönlahti Park, there were also orderlies directing the flow of pedestrians across the road safely.

Viktor Vicsek and Limelight's work Talking Heads is on display at Kansalaistor. The heads of the work, illuminated by 4,000 LEDs, react to each other and “talk”. See also Reader opinion Reducing working hours does not automatically increase work productivity

Helsinki CEO of the event foundation Stuba Nikula says that the first week of Lux Helsinki was quieter than usual due to the severe frost.

“We have admired the fact that people clearly know how to dress for winter, even though they are in an urban environment. Today [lauantaina] it was also evident that people know how to read weather information. When the wind subsided, the number of visitors increased.”

Lux Helsinki continues on Sunday. Nikula estimates that almost 300,000 people will attend the event over five days this year. In previous years, the number has risen to around half a million.

However, it is not possible to make a firm estimate of the number of visitors, because according to Nikula, people are running around the city “like in a Pac-Man game”. In practice, art-admiring townspeople count with the experienced eyes and manual counters of the security organization.

Lux Helsinki wouldn't even announce its visitor numbers if the media didn't constantly ask about them. The streets are full and it's clear, says Nikula.

The event butter this year experience with less walking, as the event area has been condensed at the request of the visitors.

“Visitors have found it pleasant that the event is so central.”

According to Nikula, the eternal subject of Lux Helsinki's feedback is the signs, the location and content of which are improved year after year.

Correction 6.1. 21:48: Stuba Nikula said in an interview that people are like in the Pac-Man game, not in the Batman game.