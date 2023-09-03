The former Inter midfielder Fabbian finds the last-gasp 3-point goal after the equalizer in Zirkzee: first victory in the league for Motta’s rossoblùs

Matteo DallaVite

Saint John? By now in Bologna they will call it that. At the end of a match played football but spent a lot of time chasing Cagliari who took the lead after a breakaway with Luvumbo’s goal, Giovanni Fabbian who came on from 3′ takes advantage of a decisive mistake by Radunovic who loses the ball with an almost secure hold on Kristiansen’s shot. Almost yes, because the boy bought from Inter – and who was supposed to be the counterpart in the Samardzic deal – took advantage of the moment and put in the 2-1 lead after Zirkzee’s equalizer and Orsolini’s penalty printed on the crossbar. Bologna, after the good test at home against Juve and still on everyone’s lips for the penalty not given to Ndoye by Di Bello, take the first three points of the championship while Cagliari are left with a handful of flies after having dreamed of the coup .

Luvumbo poison — Motta's Bologna presents itself with the absolute debut of Kristiansen and that of Karlsson from 1′: on the market, in the meantime, Joaquin Sosa could go to Dinamo Zagreb and Barrow to Al Taawooun in Arabia. Ranieri, who coached Motta at Inter for a few months (2011) and who in September of a year ago was in the ballot with Thiago for the post-Sinisa, decides to immediately entrust himself to the Big Summer Acquisition Andrea Petagna with Luvumbo alongside and the usual 4-4-2 in which the right fielder of the middle ground is Nandez, an experienced joker. The beginning (Orsato referee) belongs entirely to Bologna: Zirkzee is a sort of offensive playmaker, he supports, sorts, holds the ball, makes the team come to him; but the first sharp one is by Karlsson – jersey number 10 – who from the left centers until he finds space, a right-footed shot just wide, with a touch of the net (6′). Cagliari assists and restarts, Bologna dribbles and controls and moves its middle men: Ferguson is a symbol of universality. Ranieri tries to unhook Luvumbo who is waiting for the others to make a mistake in order to be able to counterattack, but it is still Bologna looking for the net: Zirkzee under the goal finds the deflection in the last minute and in the 14th minute. It's only a matter of 7′, for Ranieri's strategy: Beukema completely loses Luvumbo who – following a throw from Wieteska – runs, escapes and crosses Skorupski diagonally. Advantage of the Sardinians with a ball a goal after Bologna had tried in vain at least three times. The venomous bite of Sir Claudio's dear counterattack.

Left-handed shooting — After the advantage, it is Cagliari that takes possession of the ball: Bologna felts, retreats, can no longer find the right passing lines in front of a careful and mangy Cagliari device. Bologna finds the hole in the 30th minute: ball in the middle of Kristiansen, Karlsson is in front of Radunovic, a save that smacks of prowess and an encore from the Serbian goalkeeper in front of Zirkzee's (deflected) shot two seconds later. Two real paratones. In the second half, Ranieri was forced to change Petagna (who returned to the bench with a limp: there was Shomurodov) and Nandez with Di Pardo: Motta kept his team and they started spinning football again but too slowly, which allowed Cagliari to compact in the moments in which the lines (rarely) are disjointed. When it happens, and we are at 15′ st, the Bolognese action starts: Zirkzee, Moro, Kristiansen and again the Dutchman who sends Radunovic onto the near post with a left-footed shot. It's 1-1 and Bologna comes back to life. Ranieri changes another three from the 20th to the 25th minute, slips in Oristanio, Azzi and Deiola; Motta replies with Orsolini and Urbanski. The bottom line is that Bologna take the penalty on the arm of Di Pardo following a cross from Kristiansen: Orsolini kicks it over the crossbar. But Bologna doesn't throw itself away and continues to grind. In the 45th minute, Kristiansen (the best) shoots a light shot towards Radunovic who seems to be in a safe grip: but the ball escapes and Giovanni Fabbian is there. That precedes another goal by Zirkzee then disallowed for offside.