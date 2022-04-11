“It’s an example”, repeat Xavi of Luuk de Jong every time he is asked about him. That it is undoubtedbecause only a professional with integrity like the Dutch can get up to his own club land say it doesn’t count Y I looked for himthrough the owner club (Mateu Alemany called Monchi), a second assignment. But it is that, in addition to an example, the player born in Aigle 31 years ago, is a spectacular striker. Xavi’s angel.

This Sundayin the Ciutat de Valencia, as in Cornellà a couple of months ago, appeared at the last minute to dial in discount. Against him Spanish, with a center from the right. Before him I raised, with a ball placed from the left by Alba the one who entered like a shell in the area.

The Barca You can already consider the assignment by Luuk de Jong It’s made of gold. He has marked six goals in LaLiga. Four of them have meant six points for the azulgrana: the 0-1 in Palma against Mallorca, the goal in the 1-1 in Grenade. And the goals against Espanyol and Levante, which were also in discount.

overcome the covid, the former PSV player appeared in the most opportune moment. Xavi, who as in the case of Dembélé has been able to get a player back what it seemed lost, he searched the bench and found Luuk de Jongwhich has added to its characteristics the virtue of connect fast to games to give the coach exactly what he needs.

waitingto what you can contribute in the Europe League, where already signed a feat with Sevilla, Luuk de Jong has already left major player stamp and of impeccable professional. Despised and treated with very little respect by fans and a certain part of the critics for months, it has been paradoxical that couldn’t help Koeman, his great supporter, with whom he missed sung occasions in Lisbon against Benfica; or in Vallecas, and there taken the best of the repertoire with Xavi. Soccer is a mystery. And Luuk de Jong, Xavi’s angel.