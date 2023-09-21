Luuk de Jong was impressed by the level of Arsenal. The Londoners left PSV without a chance and recorded a 4-0 victory in the first match of the Champions League. The captain was realistic afterwards.

“Have we been played topsy-turvy? A bit, yes,” said De Jong in front of the camera of RTL 7. “Arsenal is simply a very good team. We tried to put pressure on them, but we quickly conceded two goals. They know exactly where to walk when we put pressure on them and always knew where to find a free man.”

The biggest difference between PSV and Arsenal? “They have a lot of calmness with the ball, their level is so high. It was difficult for us today. Still, our team deserves compliments, because we fought. Arsenal were just a size too big. We will have to compete with the other teams for second place.”

Trainer Peter Bosz was also not angry after the defeat. “The difference in quality was just too big tonight. If we were to lie in front of the pot, we would have conceded to them too. We did not defend well in our own sixteen, we were not short. But that also has to do with their quality,” says Bosz. “Arsenal is one of the best teams in the world, we are not. I don’t blame the boys.”

PSV made a disappointing return to the Champions League. After just twenty minutes, the Eindhoven team were 2-0 behind thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard. The final score was eventually set at 4-0 via Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard.





