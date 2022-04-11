Xavi was full of praise for the Dutchman. It is not the first time that Luuk has saved Barcelona and it seems that it will not be the last either. His day-to-day work is bearing fruit, the striker has given Barcelona eight gold points.
He is not a starter often, nor is he a showy player, nor is he fast, he is a player who lacks many things on the field of play, but who has what is most expensive in football. The goal. He entered when the game was more uphill than ever, after coming back from the initial 1-0, the tie at two returned to the scoreboard and with six minutes left, De Jong’s flower reappeared. He has 6 goals in La Liga, but four of them have been more than decisive in giving Barcelona eight points, his headers against Mallorca, Granada, Espanyol and Levante have allowed them to add two wins and two draws. Levante is being one of Luuk’s favorite victims, he has scored in the first leg and in the second leg, but this time he did it doing a lot of damage to the rival, scoring in injury time when everyone predicted that the Granotas could rescue a point against Barcelona.
What we can highlight the most in him is his attitude. He knows that he is a player to come out as a shock and does not complain when he does not play, an example of what any footballer should do.
#Luuk #Jong #supporting #actor
Leave a Reply