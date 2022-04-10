PreviousLive Chronicle

Luuk de Jong is still at the Camp Nou, luckily for Barça. He plays very occasionally, little or practically nothing since the arrival of Ferran, Aubameyang and Dembélé, and yet his head is an infallible resource for Barça’s most crazy games. The Dutchman stretched his neck at the last minute in a cross from Alba and knocked down Levante, who were not hit by three penalties to knock Barça down.

two Daniel Cárdenas, Róber, Son, Miramón, Postigo, Vezo (Cantero, min. 75), Radoja (Enis Bardhi, min. 75), Campaña (Gonzalo Melero, min. 64), Pepelu, Roger (Dani Gómez, min. 64 ) and Morales (Marc Pubill, min. 89) 3 Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Alves (Clement Lenglet, min. 80), Alba, Eric Garcia, Busquets, Nico González (Pedri, min. 55), Frenkie De Jong (Gavi, min. 56), Aubameyang (Luuk de Jong, min. 83), Ferrán Torres and Ousmane Dembélé (Adama Traoré, min. 83) goals 1-0 min. 51: Morales. 1-1 min. 58: Aubameyang. 1-2 minutes 62: Peter. 2-2 min. 82: Gonzalo Melero. 2-3 min. 91: Luuk de Jong. Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero Yellow cards Campaign (min. 10) and Ronald Araújo (min. 86)

The azulgrana lived oblivious to the maximum penalties against them until they arrived at the Ciutat de València and they were whistled three times in the same game for the first time in the League. Morales and Melero scored while in the middle Ter Stegen stopped Roger Martí’s shot. The goalkeeper and Luuk de Jong saved a Barça without a defense and destabilized by Levante’s outburst. Nothing strange if Orriols’ history is reviewed. It was never a passing scenario but the great victories are combined with resounding defeats for Barcelona.

The azulgrana did not give up, improved with the changes due to the good hand of Xavi, after wandering around the field, depersonalized and out of tune since the match against Eintrancht. The match was a plea for survival for Levante, tireless in their efforts, doomed to a cruel end that leaves them in a very difficult position in the table while Barça continues to watch Madrid from afar.

Barcelona did not know how to orient themselves in the absence of Pedri, protected by Xavi, and they also did not find a way to get out with the ball without the injured Piqué. Levante’s pressure unhinged Alves and Ter Stegen as soon as they started. The turnovers put Morales facing the Barcelona goal. He did not hit the local scorer in the shot while Nico, the son of the sportsman Fran, tried unsuccessfully to fit as a midfielder in Xavi’s drawing.

The coach, usually polite, reneged from the sideline for the inaccuracies of his players and the ease with which Levante reached Ter Stegen’s area. There was no passing line or competitive tension at Barça. Alves limped and the team limped, more aware of the goalkeeper’s foot than of the media, denied by the push of Lisci’s boys. Barça was an inconsistent team and permeable to Levante’s offense. There was no more protagonist in an uncontrolled clash than Morales, author of ten goals in the League, a nightmare for the Barça central defenders, even for Araujo.

Morales vanished with a feint between the Uruguayan and Alba after a long drive to finish off Ter Stegen’s exit. He reduced the goal and rejected the leather, which continued on its way to the finish line, until Eric García’s left foot intervened. And Araujo took out a dead ball shortly after in the small area after a cross from Miramón. Alves continued without coming into play, the interiors had no weight in the match and there was no depth or shot in a forward that was very easy to defend for Levante. The ball did not reach Cárdenas’s goal but was lost halfway when it did not threaten Barça’s goal.

Xavi preferred to harangue the players during the break than to move the bench, convinced that the game would turn in his team’s favor if he changed his attitude, a warning that Alves must not have heard. The winger grabbed Son with his arm when the winger was trying to win the small area and the referee awarded a penalty that Morales converted. Alves’ error was followed by a corner that ended with a handball from Eric. Morales then delegated Roger Martí and Ter Stegen rejected the Levante striker’s shot from eleven meters. The success of the goal struck Levante. The game definitely changed with the entry of Gavi and Pedri.

The player from Tenerife touched for Dembélé and the Frenchman’s center was headed by Aubameyang: 1-1. Barça’s aggressiveness increased, stronger in the fight for leather and stuck in someone else’s field, and the comeback came immediately after in a boarding school by Gavi that Pedri culminated with a non-stop shot at the entrance of the area: 1-2. And when the meeting seemed safe for the azulgrana, Lenglet appeared and put his foot in as usual, and knocked down Dani Gómez. Melero was right and made it 2-2, which was maintained until the desperate Luuk de Jong came out. The head of the striker redeemed Barça, capable of winning when he is tired and plays badly, mortgaged in any case by the lack of control of the game and by defensive concessions that have no end even with Xavi,

