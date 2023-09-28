PSV remains the clear leader of the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles. What stood out? All the home team’s goals came from crosses from the flank. Trainer Peter Bosz uses three zones in Eindhoven with specific ‘crossing rules’. Luuk de Jong in particular feels like he has been in a playground all season.
Maarten Wijffels
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Luuk #Jong #feels #playground #PSV #specific #crossing #rules #Peter #Bosz