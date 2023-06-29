Lutsharel Geertruida is in the interest of RB Leipzig. The German top club has noted the name of the Feyenoord defender on the wish list, but so far no offer has been received in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord is aware of the interest in the 22-year-old defender and is patiently awaiting developments. The team from Rotterdam already sold Orkun Kökçü to Benfica for 25 million euros earlier this summer and could also receive a substantial amount for Geertruida, especially since the defender made his debut in the Dutch national team last March and recently extended his contract until mid-2025.

The right back, who can also play as a center defender, has already been associated with a move to FC Barcelona in Spain in recent weeks. Last season, Geertruida was one of the strongholds at Feyenoord, which won the national title. The Rotterdammer, who was trained at Varkenoord, has already played 151 matches for the top club, in which he was accurate fifteen times and provided six assists. See also US: TikTok users in Montana demand app ban - France 24

Third in Bundesliga

Leipzig, which was only founded in 2009 and quickly stormed to the top, finished third in the Bundesliga last season. However, as a result, the club obtained a ticket for the group stage of the Champions League, in which Feyenoord is also active.

Feyenoord has so far strengthened itself with Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente) and Thomas van den Belt (PEC Zwolle). In addition to Kökçü, attacker Marouan Azarkan was sold to FC Utrecht.

Read also

Feyenoord has firmly rejected a bid from Rangers FC for Danilo. The Scottish top club hoped to take over the 24-year-old striker from the team from Rotterdam for a modest amount, but was told a clear ‘no’ from De Kuip.

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below. See also Poll: Schools massively prepared to admit Ukrainian children

Listen to our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below