Alexéi Lutsenko, 27-year-old Kazakh, a victorious hunter since his time as an under-23 world champion, won escaped in the Mont Aigoual, along some roads of the Massif Central little traveled by the Tour de France, but immortalized for cycling and for literature in the delicious book ‘The Cyclist’ by the Dutchman Tim Krabbé, who was a runner in his early days, before dedicating his life to writing. Highly recommended Much more than the stage this Thursday, in which the great favorites continued without moving. And it’s been six days like this. All with the calculator and saving for a next day that never comes. Will it be this weekend in the Pyrenees?

Lutsenko, winner of a stage of the Tour of Spain in Alcocéber in 2017, He finished off the break of the day, which this Thursday there was, not as in the bland previous day. There were eight good greyhounds, among them Jesús Herrada, 30-year-old manchego, double champion of Spain and double leader of the Vuelta, where he also has a victory in Ares del Maestrat. A credentialed veteran, who crossed the finish line in second position, 55 seconds. The cyclist from Mota del Cuervo was brave, but he could never counteract the strength of the Kazakh.

Tour de FranceJesús Herrada, during the breakaway of the sixth stage of the Tour de France, which finished in second place.

BENOIT TESSIER (REUTERS)



In the escape he also traveled Greg van Avermaet, a 35 year old wolfOlympic champion in 2016 and UCI WorldTour in 2017, and winner of various classics, such as Paris-Roubaix, who wore the virtual yellow jersey for much of the race. He finished third, 2:15 behind Astana’s winner. The group had gallons, as usually happens in the stages of the Tour. The best cyclists in the world race here, usually at their best pedaling moment. That is why it disappoints so much when there is no battle.

In the pack of roosters, Ineos took the reins of the race for the first time on this Tour, with the exception of the fans tried in the soporific previous day, late and bad. We still don’t really know why, other than to cut the runaway advantage in half. Before Ineos, Mitchelton had led the group, as required the yellow of Adam Yates, and eight kilometers from the top, the Australian team regained their head, without the panorama having changed much. Only Fabio Aru moved, for himself and for a future attempt by Tadej Pogacar, but nobody picked up the glove … And again they all came together, Julian Alaphilippe clawing for a second inconsequential. The terrain, with thirty kilometers of ascent chained in three ports, offered more possibilities.

The biggest scares for the bosses came from incidents unrelated to competitiveness. Enric Mas fell on the descent from the first third port, and Pogacar suffered a breakdown seven kilometers from the summit. Without consequences for both in the classification. The thing did not give for more. And they go six days. Someone should remember that although there is little public in the gutters, due to the pandemic, behind the television there is much more. We will have to wait for the Pyrenees. Hopefully.