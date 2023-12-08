In Sunday’s clash between Luton Town and Manchester City, anticipation is building. City, currently in fourth place, are looking to bounce back after a shock defeat to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Luton, in 18th place, are eager to redeem themselves after a late defeat to leaders Arsenal. The battle at Luton is shaping up to be a crucial encounter with both teams eager for vital points. The action promises intensity at 3:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday December 10
Place: Luton, England
Stadium: Kenilworth Road
Hour: 3:00 p.m. (Spain), 11:00 a.m. (Argentina), 8:00 a.m. (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
3-4D
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Man United
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
3-3
|
Premier League
|
RB Leizpig
|
3-2V
|
UCL
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
4-4
|
Premier League
By the Manchester City Those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible. Haaland is fully recovered. Doku left yesterday’s match against Tottenham with discomfort. Grealish and Rodri are suspended for the clash.
Luton Town will also experience this match with a large number of casualties. The following players will not be able to be in this match against City: Daniel Potts, Woodrow, Nakamba, Reece Burke and Lokonga
Luton Town: Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Doughty, Pelly Ruddock, Ross Barkley, Amarï Bell; Andros Townsend, Carlton Moris, Ogbene
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Foden, Silva, Stones, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland.
Luton Town 0-2 Manchester City
