Liverpool and Luton Town will face each other in a match in which Jürgen Klopp’s men start as favorites and in which they will try to get the three points to continue climbing positions in the Premier League standings
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will pit Luton Town against Liverpool:
In which stadium is Luton Town vs Liverpool played?
City: Luton, United Kingdom
Stadium: Kenilworth Road
Date: Sunday, November 5
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 10:30 in Mexico, 13:00 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bournemouth
|
1-2V
|
EFL Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
5-1V
|
UEL
|
Everton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Union SG
|
2-0V
|
UEL
The locals will have to face this tough Premier League match with several of their players injured. The players who will not be able to be part of the Luton Town lineup in principle are: Daniel Potts, Jordan Clark, Reece Burke, Amari Bell and Lokonga
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Luis Díaz and Ben Doak will also not be in principle for the match.
Luton Town: Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi; Doughty, Ross Barkley, Nakamba, Issa Kaboré; Ogbene, Carton Morris, Jacob Brown
Liverpool: Alisson; Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota
Luton Town 1-4 Liverpool
