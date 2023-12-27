Chelsea will have to face what will be the last game of the year for Mauricio Pochettino's men in a year that will be forgotten. The Londoners will have to face Luton Town for matchday 20 of the Premier League
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Chelsea and Luton Town:
In which stadium is Luton Town vs Chelsea played?
City: Luton, England
Stadium: Kenilworth Road Stadium
Date: Saturday December 30
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Luton Town vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Luton Town vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Direct TV
How can you watch Luton Town vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-4D
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolverhamtpon
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1 (4-2) 1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
The local team will have a series of casualties for this match. Lutin Town will be without the following players: Daniel Potts, Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Cucurella, Reece James, Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Enzo Fernández, Chalobah and Fofana. Sterling will also miss the game due to suspension.
Luton Town: Kaminski; Amarï Bell, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi; Ryan Giles, Ross Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend, Adebayo
Chelsea: Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Bad Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Gallagher, Ugochuwku, Cole Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk, Broja
Luton Town 2-1 Chelsea
