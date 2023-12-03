Next Tuesday, December 4 at 9:15 p.m., Arsenal will have to receive a visit from Luton Town to face the fifteenth round of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently in first position in the English championship and will look for a victory to avoid losing this place in the table.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Arsenal and Luton Town in the Premier League
In which stadium is Luton Town vs Arsenal played?
City: Luton, United Kingdom
Stadium: Kenilworth Road
Date: Tuesday, December 4
Schedule: 21:15 in Spain, 14:15 in Mexico, 17:15 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Luton Town vs Arsenal on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Arsenal on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Arsenal on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Luton Town vs Arsenal on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Lens
|
6-0V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
On Arsenal’s part they will not be able to be available or Thomas Partey due to a muscle injury or Jurrien Timber because he suffered a torn cruciate ligament. Nor will it be Smith Rowe who suffers from knee problems or Fabio Vieira who suffers from pubic problems. Even so, the Portuguese midfielder could not be there since he is sanctioned for a direct red card
Luton Town will also experience this match with a large number of casualties. The following players will not be able to be in this match against Arsenal: Daniel Potts, Woodrow, Nakamba, Reece Burke and Lokonga
Luton Town: Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Doughty, Pelly Ruddock, Ross Barkley, Amarï Bell; Andros Townsend, Carlton Moris, Ogbene
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz
Luton Town 1-3 Arsenal
