After 31 years of receiverships and slumps in the fifth tier, one of the founder clubs of England’s top division is back. And with her also the ancient and folkloric Kenilworth Road

Those twelve penalties almost seemed longer than the 31 years of exile from the greats. But in the end, in front of 85,711 at Wembley, Luton Town can celebrate their return to the Premier League. He did so by beating Coventry City 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 120th minute, in the final of the Championship playoffs which sent the team into the top flight together with Burnley and Sheffield United, who had won direct promotion. A triumph to be dedicated to Tom Lockyer, the captain who went off in the 12th minute after collapsing on the pitch. A triumph contrasted by the tears of Dabo, who missed the decisive penalty for Coventry, and for his teammates, who arrived so close to the dream.

31 years later — It has taken 31 years, but finally Luton Town will be able to participate in the tournament they helped form in 1992: the Premier League. The team from the town 45′ by train from central London is one of the 22 who founded what is now the most difficult league in the world, but it is the only one who has never played there. At least until now. The last few years of history have been hell made up of controlled administrations, a historic 30-point penalty and 5 years of non-league, in the fifth English series that Luton Town left definitively in 2014, to begin a climb that culminates with this promotion. A climb that brings the old Kenilworth Road back to the Premier League, a stadium that seems to have come out of the history books and which the Hatters have called home since 1905. It seems like a journey through the history of English football, with its 10,226 spectators seated on old wooden chairs and the ‘entrance to the guest area wedged into the ground floor of two houses. The best players in the world will perform at this stadium next season, with Luton ending an 80-point season with victory in the playoff final, 10 more than Coventry, continued with victory over Sunderland in the playoff semi-final. A dream ending for a dream season like the story of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, the first player to climb the English football pyramid from the fifth series to the Premier League with the same club. See also All the Ballon d'Ors + The Best won by Lionel Andrés Messi

FEAR — This final at Wembley looked haunted for Luton when Lockyer collapsed after just eight minutes. The 28-year-old Welshman, third in minutes in the regular season, was running backwards when he lost his balance and fell, collapsing trying to get up. Long minutes of relief followed, with the stadium silenced and teammates watching in disbelief, gathered in a scrum by Edwards, the coach. Lockyer went out on a stretcher and was transported to the hospital for tests: according to the first reconstructions he was always conscious and spoke to his family, who came down from the Wembley stands to the medical room to ascertain his conditions and then transported with him to hospital. In the party on the pitch, Luton proudly displayed their number 4 shirt.

THE MATCH — In the 23rd minute Luton solidified their domination of the first part of the game: Adebayo was very good at keeping alive a long ball on the counterattack from Doughty and getting rid of McFadzean’s physique, before serving Clark who progressively entered the area and found the right way first post. Coventry gradually took control of the game, but Luton still went into the break with a one-goal lead. It lasted until the 66th minute, when Robins’ team consolidated their dominance by equalizing on the counterattack with Hamer, well served in the middle of the area by Gyökeres. The author of the goal had to leave 5′ later due to injury and in the final fear won: it went to extra time. The inevitable conclusion of the penalties seems to falter in the 115th minute, when Taylor, who came on from 10′, puts Luton’s new advantage inside. However, the referee cancels for a hand ball and the penalty shots are the only possible solution. The first 11 penalties are perfect. For the 12th spot kick goes Dabo, who came on in the 90th minute: the shot goes high, the Luton Town party can begin See also Henderson: "Nobody cares or takes the well-being of footballers seriously"

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 21:25)

