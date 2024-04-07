Hundreds of supporters apparently disappear into a terraced house on Oak Street on Saturday afternoon. The broken through living room under one floor with curtains on the windows forms an entrance to Kenilworth Road, Luton Town's stadium. This facet has given the newcomer to the Premier League a cuddly status.

The English media use the curiosity to paint a fairytale story. In a league full of Goliaths, Luton Town is considered David. DailyMail recently listed the numbers to underline the role of underdog. An Arsenal or Manchester City reserve represents more capital than the total value of Luton's squad, estimated at €60 million. In economic terms, the club is firmly at the bottom, fighting against relegation.

The embrace of Luton Town, who play Bournemouth this Saturday, is understandable. A visit to Kenilworth Road feels like stepping into a time machine. Rat traps are on the circuit. The stench from the urinals wafts over the main stand. Rusted corrugated sheets serve as a roof. There are pieces of sewer pipe and chunks of concrete everywhere. A living exhibition of the eighties. Wonderful for romantics, but the grim sides of that period are also missing.

Culturally diverse

Luton, about fifty kilometers north of London, is considered one of the most culturally diverse cities in England. A census from three years ago underlines the demographic shifts. White British are a minority at 45.2 percent. Residents of Afro-Caribbean and Asian backgrounds have outnumbered them for more than a decade. This is not noticeable on Kenilworth Road. Brown and black faces are almost completely absent.

The location of the complex accentuates the strange situation. Diagonally across from the separate entrance gate of Oak Road End is Madinah Masjid, a mosque situated in two extended houses. Palestinian flags hang left and right. 'Free Gaza' is scratched on a rickety fence. Veiled women, men in prayer robes and children in spotless clothes follow the routine of Ramadan.

Along the road to the stadium, houses of worship and coffee houses with Arabic texts on the awning determine the street scene. Albanian workmen doing jobs in Bury Park Road in a dilapidated building. Unlike in cities like Leicester, different cultures do not mix in the stands of the football club. Only the stewards are an example of the multicultural character.

“They,” David Allen searches for words, “don't want to come here.” The 87-year-old man raises his eyebrows. “If they just try it once, they can always drop out.” By generalizing about British people of Indian, Pakistani, African and Caribbean descent, Allen captures the essence of the situation. “We are a family here,” he repeatedly states.

Michael (47) is eating on a wall with his father Roger (75) and two daughters fish and chips. The grease drips from the paper casing. “Did you see one English restaurant on the way here?” asks Michael (“no surname”). “White British people are disappearing. Do you think that's normal?” Roger intervenes. “We are not racist, but everything is different. In the past you could leave the front door open. Now they stab you after sunset. Luton? I don't recommend it to anyone.”

The Luton Town Supporters' Trust refutes any suggestion of xenophobia. Anyone who doubts the transformation of the club is accused of deliberately stirring up unrest or – even worse – of being a member of the “left-wing church”. The practice is more nuanced. Luton has long been the domain of right-wing extremists. Sarfraz Manzoor, author of the book Greetings from Bury Parkovertook The Guardian relatively recent memories of his youth.

After a 2-1 win Luton still has a chance of enforcement over Bournemouth. Photo Chris Radburn/Reuters

Supporters of political parties such as Britain First and the British National Party marched through the neighborhoods. When their influence waned due to government intervention, Andrew Yaxley-Lennon emerged. Dissatisfied with the influx of non-white newcomers, he founded the English Defense League (EDL). The man from Luton chose as nom de guerre Tommy Robinson, a tribute to a notorious hooligan from Luton Town.

'Robinson' broke away from the EDL when neo-Nazis swept the movement and a ban was threatened. As a journalist he reinvented himself. This time he focused on Muslims. His popularity among Luton Town supporters forced the club's chairman to intervene last year. He begged the crowd to stop chanting Robinson's name. The reaction from supporters was downplaying. The open support for Robinson should not be seen as a symptom, but as an incident. The Islamophobe received an unofficial stadium ban from a progressive section of supporters. Didn't the club previously receive praise for a project to welcome Muslim women? A compliment from Kick it Out, which combats racism in football, and from a parliamentary committee did not come by chance, did it?

New stadium

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo continued the good news after promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. After a miss in a 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, he received the most horrible curses at his head on social media from the supporters last October. “It has happened so many times that he does not feel the need to report discrimination to the police or to give a response,” read a statement on the club's website.

Poverty is fueling division in Luton. The closure of car giant Vauxhall's factories in 2002 led to decline. Almost a quarter of the population of 225 thousand is classified as 'economically inactive'. Litter, rotten window frames, eviction notices on front doors and overgrown gardens in Oak Street and Bury Park Road accentuate this. It gives the win over Bournemouth (2-1), a step towards survival, extra weight.

The plans to build Power Court Stadium in the city center near the station gained momentum due to the promotion to the Premier League. With the TV revenues, the construction workers could get to work. But the money pot is in danger of running out, and another season at the highest level should be able to save the project. Policymakers expect it can be a platform to attract non-white supporters.

Father Roger believes in that. “Kenilworth Road is nice for tourists, but we have been waiting for a new stadium for forty years. We know it, accept its desolate state and take our children with us. But for the curious without ties to the club? It's more of a deterrent.”