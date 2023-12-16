Luton captain Tom Lockyer is “stable” after suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of the match, this Saturday in Bournemouth, the club explained in a statement.

“Our medical team confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive at the time of being evacuated,” wrote Luton Town FC on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive for the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.… pic.twitter.com/YCTiHtH5Nx — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

He was taken to a hospital and the club wanted to “reassure fans” by pointing out that he was “stable” and was undergoing “other medical tests.”

What happened to the Luton Town captain

Lockyer collapsed on the hour mark at Bournemouth's field, this Saturday on matchday 17 of the Premier League, which led referee Simon Hooper to permanently stop the duel.



The 29-year-old defender fell to the grass, which recalled a similar scene experienced by Luton in the final of the Premier League play-off at the end of last season.

Hard moment in #PREMIERxESPN. Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed in the middle of the match against Bournemouth. The doctors rushed in to treat him, while the players retired to the locker room and the game was suspended. pic.twitter.com/gJ79wWcZax — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 16, 2023

The players returned to the locker room with the score tied 1-1, while the player was treated by medical services. The match was stopped, definitively. British media soon reported that the Welsh international was conscious.

Lockyer had collapsed in May at Wembley in a duel between Luton and Coventry. After that he had undergone cardiac intervention to correct atrial fibrillation, an abnormality described by the British National Health Service (NHS) as causing “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.”

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news