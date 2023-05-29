Luton reached the highest level in English football for the first time in its history, and recorded a beautiful story of struggle, as it disputed the fourth and third degrees, shortly before today.

But now he is facing a dilemma.

Luton excluded

Luton plays its matches at Kenilworth Road, which can accommodate ten thousand spectators, and is the smallest football stadium in the Premier and First Divisions.

The problems of this stadium are many, most notably that it has not been renewed much since its foundation in 1905.

The entrances to the stadium are built among residential houses, while the fans cross through narrow alleys for residents to reach the stadium.

The real problem is that Luton do not have the facilities inside the stadium to keep up with the advanced television requirements of the Premier League.

These facilities and platforms are imposed by the Premier League on all Premier League clubs, and no team is allowed to play in the league without providing them, in order to maintain the quality of television transmission that is broadcast to hundreds of countries around the world.

the solution

Luton Town has already begun a project to build a new stadium, but its completion may take years, which means that next season, the team will not be able to play on the new, more developed stadium.

There are two solutions to Luton’s current problem: