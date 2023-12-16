The football world is in suspense after what happened in the match between Bournemouth and Luton Town on the Premier League matchday. Tom Lockyer, captain of the Hatterers, collapsed one hour into the game. The quick reactions of his teammates and rivals who were next to him already indicated that this was a worrying situation. Lockyer was quickly assisted, while his coach, Rob Edwards, led the players away from the scene. The club confirmed hours later that he had suffered cardiac arrest.

There were moments of maximum tension at the Vitaly Stadium. For a few moments, a dead silence took over the atmosphere, only broken by an applause from both fans, which predicted positive news. Luthon coach Rob Edwards even burst into tears. The fear was even greater if possible considering that Tom Lockyer has a history in this regard.

At the end of June of this same year, during the play-off final between Luton and Coventry, the Welsh centre-back also fainted eleven minutes into the start. Lockyer left the field conscious, but assisted by an oxygen bag. Everything was a shock and the captain was even able to celebrate the promotion from the hospital.

The players retired to the locker rooms, and a few minutes later, the medical services took the footballer away on a stretcher. The first information received, from English journalists located in the city of Bournemouth, reported that Lockyer was “alert and receptive”, good news that indicates that his condition seems to be improving. Meanwhile, the world of football waits on alert.