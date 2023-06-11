lutethe horror game developed by Broken Bird Games, was shown again with a trailer at the Future Games Show 2023 to announce the availability of a demos free on Steam.

To download it, just visit the game page on the Valve platform and click on the “download Luto demo” button, so as to try in preview the interesting experience coming soon not only to PC but also to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Luto is a first-person psychological horror narrative experience in which you play the role of an individual unable to leave their home. Searching for an escape route will take you down a series of paths that will challenge your senses,” he reads the official synopsis.

“Explore the pain of losing a loved one, the horror of insecurity towards the darkness that hides behind anxiety and depression. Enter a mysterious place full of secrets to discover and challenges to face. Deciphering them all will not it will be an easy task, will you be able to distinguish fact from fiction? Discover an environmental and sensory horror in which you will experience the fear of numerous phobias.”