03/09/2025



Updated at 10: 28h.





Confirmed: Jessica Bueno and Lutingo is a full -fledged soap opera. For now, is the breakdown of the yearas much as they barely take a couple of months of the new exercise, and in large part it is for everything they are giving. Now he had to move the singer, who has been dejected After seeing the images of his former wrapped in A sea of ​​tears throughout Spain. “We are badly,” he confessed at ‘Fiesta’ before knowing that his former partner has just been hired as a Tertullian in ‘Friday!’

You have to see what these last two weeks have given themselves … and what remains, it seems. Jessica Bueno and Lutingo seemed to be living lTo the most beautiful love story ever told Until a few days ago the bombing came: neither was love there was no relationship left nor was there anything at all. That they separated, that there neither sang nor trinted anything.

The first were the good purposes. It seemed that such a beautiful relationship was also going to have an equally wonderful break. Everything was good words: “Each one for different paths to take care of ourselves, but always keeping in mind the love we keep.” And they added in their statement: «We will stay with all the Happy memories That we have lived together. Hopefully many of those moments would have been eternal ».

Jessica Bueno’s tears

But in a few days the truth has been revealed: they neither keep the memories or anything. Tired of reading and listening to speculations about the break, Jessica Bueno sat on the sets of ‘Friday!’ for put a little orderbut what happened to the cameras was A cataclysmalmost a catharsis. Pure heartbreak in public.









It happened that some of the program came up with the idea of ​​showing the woman a private audios of Lithingo, live and direct, and that left mother. «We were supposed to love each other, I’m in shock»Jessica goodly so listening to those audiences while the audience could only imagine them. “How could he talk about me and my children?” He lamented.

The tears ran. «What hurts me the most is that I speak of my children. A person who loves you does not do that, I will never talk badly about him. The only thing I have done has been to support him, love him … It hurts because he knows how I have had, it was my best friend, my relief … I can’t change my life and that’s why I think I have been mature enough to finish something that was going to hurt us, ”the suffering victim continued.

Litingo’s reaction and Jessica’s monetization

That saw him Lithingo and played that fashion so that it is “reacting.” He did it in the ‘Fiesta’ program, where he intervened completely dejected in a conversation with the journalist Kiti Gordillo. “Right now We are all in the house burst crying And the truth is supermal, ”acknowledged the singer. “We are badly, logically,” added the Sevillian without wanting to go into more details or the content of the audios, which is now the mother of the lamb. «Let them tell me what they want, to do what they want, I don’t even want to speak or talk», Said a lutingo devoured by circumstances.

These are complicated times for the artist, who has suddenly had to do with how A good part of his followers left their social networkshis way of taking sides for Jessica Bueno in this case. And that is not good news for someone like Litingo, a man of the show who, as such, must take care of his reputation. «What disappointment! Goodbye, I stop following you, ”it was a repeated message again and again.

The good thing for the model is that so much exposure has put him in the media focus and is beginning to make him profitable. He will be as a collaborator in ‘Friday!’, Place that he knows well.

After the tears, I already smile again: “Thank you from the heart for all your messages, your words of love and hugs, they get to me from distance. The best of the night has been my first experience as a collaborator of ‘Survivors’, you can see me on more occasions commenting on the reality and with the best attitude.”