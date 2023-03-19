Are you looking for something new to see on the weekend? “Luther: Night Falls”, The new Netflix movie could be the perfect option if you are looking to see a good police thriller with a small dose of madness and action. Idris Elba, who continues amid the rumors that point to him as the next James Bond, is the protagonist of this film that recently premiered on the red N and which has positioned itself as the number 1 film on the streaming platform. What is this enigmatic and captivating story about? We’ll tell you then.

What is “Luther: Night Falls” about?

Haunted by an unsolved case, the brilliant but disgraced police detective London policeman John Luther escapes from prison to hunt down a ruthless serial killer.” recounts the official Netflix synopsis based on the famous series “Luther”.

After falling from grace, Luther seeks to return to his best days as an investigator to unmask his most sadistic and intelligent rival, who makes fun of him making use of his abilities as a perspicacious cyber criminal.

What do the critics say about “Luther: Night Falls”?

Although critics have perhaps been a bit harsh on the film, fans of “Luther” seem to narrowly save the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 68%, while the public gives it a score of 85% approval.

“Luther: Night Falls” stars Idris Elba and continues the series of the same name. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Something similar happens on IMDb, a platform on which, currently, the tape has a total of 6.5% summarized in a total of 6.4/10 based on 22,000 user reviews. Only on Metacritic did they show no mercy, with critics giving it a score of 52/100 and audiences giving it a 4.2/10.

The movie came to Netflix on March 10 and, beyond the reviews, this is a story that both fans of the original series and new users will be able to enjoy.