KIf Martin Luther were to come to Worms with a time machine these days, he would immediately recognize that a highly contagious disease has broken out. Only a few people scurry through the streets of the city center. The traders have closed their shops, the square in front of the cathedral is deserted, the gates of the adjacent park are locked. “It’s the plague,” thinks Luther, because he only knows the name “Corona” from Latin scripts from ancient Rome – for crowns and victory wreaths. He meets the densest gathering of people at a bombastic monument, of all places, at which the Protestant comrades-in-arms Jan Hus, John Wyclif, Petrus Waldus and Girolamo Savonarola are gathered under his leadership. They are joined by Philipp Melanchthon, Johannes Reuchlin and, in combative poses, Luther’s princely protectors Friedrich the Wise and Philip the Magnanimous. The group is supplemented by three female allegories of the cities of Speyer, Augsburg and Magdeburg, which played important roles in the triumphs and defeats of Protestantism. “A little exaggerated, this top-class parade around a simple monk” would be Luther’s comment. How should he know that the people of Worms are mighty proud of their Reformation monument, the largest in Germany and the second largest in the world?

The reformer is also astonished that the architectural ensemble he is familiar with has completely disappeared in the center of the city. There is no trace of the Johanniterhof, in which he stayed at the time, and of the multi-part bishop’s court in which the deliberations of the Reichstag took place. The devastation of the Palatinate War of Succession in 1689 and the Second World War were profound. As a result, he also does not recognize most of the city’s church buildings. Only the imperial cathedral stands almost unchanged in its Romanesque and Gothic splendor. However, after entering the house of God, Luther was astonished by an ecumenical curiosity on the colorful glass windows on the south side. Because there, in a Catholic church, he looks into his own face for the second time on his tour. The glass artist immortalized the reformer in a historical gallery. “Did this cathedral become a Protestant church in the end?” Asks the time traveler.