atAnnapurna Interactive’s Showcase it was announced Lushfoil Photography Sim for PCs and consoles. It currently does not have a release date. You can see the trailer below.

It is a exploration and photography game in which we will be able to explore various corners of the world, to discover unique views to photograph. Lushfoil Photography Sim is described as a relaxing game with realistic graphics and high visual fidelity.

There camera that we will use in the game has many options, just like a professional DSLR camera. We will be able to set auto / manual focus, flash, exposure, contrast, white balance, aperture, continuous shooting and more. We will also be able to manipulate the environmental conditions to create the perfect photographs: we will be able to decide light, fog, snow, wind and rain.

We will be able to explore in various places to find new cameras and discover new angles from which to take pictures. We will also have a drone with a first person view. Lushfoil Photography Sim was created in Unreal Engine 5. Here are the recommended requirements: