Qatar is ready to return

Following the football World Cup organized in 2022, six of which the country has concentrated a large part of its resources, the Qatar will host Formula 1 again in a week’s time Lusail International Circuit after the first edition of 2021 (one of the few held during the COVID-19 pandemic), and will do so by starting a long-term contract signed with the top flight which will see its expiration even in 2032. Consequently, given its long stay, the organizers set to work to carry out some changeson and off the track, in view of the imminent return.

New services and increase in areas

First, the focus was on spectatorswith the increase in capacity in the stands a 40,000 seats and with the modernization of parking lots, with tunnels that facilitate entry to the rest areas and the circuit. Added to this is also the extension the extension of the VIP area and the Fan Zoneincluding the Paddock Club F1. Furthermore, inside the paddock, the structures already present have been improved, with the addition of new systems such as the media center and the medical center.

The track and safety

As regards the runway, resurfaced for the occasion, the pit lane now includes 50 boxeswhile they have been installed throughout the circuit fence networks supplied by the Swiss company Geobrugg. Speaking of the latter, the distance between the poles is six metres, in full compliance with the safety standard of FIA Grade 1 and which allows a greater view for spectators. Finally, the light panels and marshals’ stations. Thanks to all these interventions, the Lusail circuit will be able to host not only Formula 1, but also the MotoGP (which will remain until 2031) and, for the first time since 2024, the WEC. In the latter case, the World Endurance Championship will land in Qatar for the Prologue and the 6 Hours, with another six-year contract.

Work has been finished on sizeable upgrades at the Lusail Circuit ahead of the #QatarGP – which returns next week on a contract through 2032. Paddock has been completely renovated, fan zones remodeled, and access routes improved. Circuit layout unchanged. #F1 pic.twitter.com/DwGJP6VWqU — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) September 28, 2023

“This stunning and extensive refurbishment is the product of months of hard work, ambition and imagination, and is a perfect introduction to what promises to be an exciting weekend of motorsport – he has declared Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al MannaiPresident of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and the Lusail circuit – Our long-term agreement with F1 marks significant progress for Qatar, which is rapidly gaining a reputation as a renowned host country for some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, which will surely serve fans on all fronts.”