The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai rejected a lawsuit filed by a man, of the nationality of an Asian country, against another of the same nationality, in which he demanded that the defendant be obliged to pay an amount of 87 thousand and 500 dirhams, which he obtained from him with the intention of investing it in his company that he intends to establish in his country, and it was discovered after paying the amounts He claimed that his financial statements were a fictitious investment, and that the defendant lured him with a flight and a hotel reservation.

The court concluded that the evidence presented by the plaintiff was insufficient, and that he relied on sent statements.

In detail, the plaintiff said in the case papers that he had concluded an agreement with the defendant to invest the former’s money in the company to be established in the latter’s country, and based on this agreement, the former paid 30 thousand dirhams as a down payment to obtain 25% of the company.

He added that the defendant booked a flight and a hotel for him and paid the costs so that he could see the company’s headquarters in his country, for the purpose of convincing him to invest with him. He also offered to buy a car for the benefit of the business, so the plaintiff paid its value 23 thousand dirhams as a fair market price, provided that its ownership would be transferred to him after Purchase it, which the defendant did not comply with.

He continued that he made financial transfers worth 34,500 dirhams to the defendant’s account, within the framework of their agreement to invest in the company, pointing out that he waited for the implementation of the agreed upon aspect of the contract, after he paid his obligations, whether the first payment, the car, or the remaining amount of the percentage. To be purchased.

The plaintiff indicated that he asked the defendant to prove his partnership in the company, according to the agreement, and to transfer ownership of the car to him, but the latter evaded him and cut off communication with him, which prompted the former to resort to the Center for Friendly Settlement of Disputes, but they did not reach a solution, so the Center decided to refer the case to The Civil Court, and the plaintiff submitted copies of his correspondence with the other party via the WhatsApp application, and other documents, while the defendant did not attend any of the trial sessions, so the case was reserved for judgment to serve as an in-person appearance against him in accordance with the text of Article (55) of the Civil Procedure Code. .

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that the creditor is obligated to prove the debt in accordance with what is legally prescribed, and to provide evidence for what he claims, noting that according to the papers, the plaintiff is asking the court to oblige the defendant to pay the amount of 87 thousand and 500 dirhams on a document of their agreement together to invest the amount in the company. owned by the latter.

She pointed out that the lawsuit papers were devoid of anything supporting the plaintiff’s statements, as what he presented was merely correspondence via WhatsApp, from which it did not appear that there was a proven agreement between the two parties, or that the plaintiff paid the amounts he demanded, and there is no indication that they agreed to buy A car, or evidence of payment for its value, and what was stated in the plaintiff’s bank statement does not indicate the defendant’s indebtedness, as the basic principle in a bank transfer is that it is a payment from the owner of the transfer to the other party, as it is considered a debt owed by him, and the transfer in its abstract form is not suitable as proof. On the recipient's indebtedness, unless the person who made the transfer provides evidence that satisfies the court.

It stated that the papers were devoid of any evidence that could reassure the court, and that what the plaintiff decided were nothing but sent statements under which he could not demand the amounts referred to from the defendant. Hence, the court ruled to reject the lawsuit and oblige him to pay the expenses.