EA queue of visitors has formed at the entrance to the Kunstmuseum Den Haag, as the traditional Gemeentemuseum has been called for some time. His work show is overflowing. Another exhibition in the building is also well attended, it offers the opposite of ornamental, playful beauty: “Boris Lurie & Wolf Vostell – Art after Auschwitz”.

They are pictures, collages and objects that expect a lot from the audience, they depict violence and pornography, seduce to a voyeurism, which they brusquely reject and unmask as perverse at the same time, are an expression of an enlightened obsession that cuts off the path to a conciliatory purification. You don’t want to look or look away. The disturbing works leave their viewers, including many young people, in a restraint that is palpable.

Lurie and Vostell, both of Jewish origin, have been friends for a long time since the early 1960s. The double exhibition brings them together for the first time with letters and photos, but above all with their works, which complement each other in terms of content and form; In both oeuvres, the political collage familiar from the Weimar Republic by Hannah Höch, Raoul Hausmann and John Heartfield is radicalized once more. Anyone who saw Lurie’s 2016 retrospective at the Jewish Museum in Berlin will not have forgotten the shocking effect of these images – namely the works in which Lurie forces together photographs of piled corpses from liberated concentration camps with undressed women in lascivious poses from erotic magazines, in one case as well added a company logo for shampoo products. You can’t get over these works, their impact hits you even when you’re prepared for it.



Boris Lurie, Combat, 1951

:



Image: Boris Lurie Art Foundation



The “broken femininity”

In 1962, Lurie gave a macabre title to a shot of the murdered people on the flat car of a freight train: “Flatcar, Assemblage, 1945 by Adolf Hitler”. In Riga, in the winter of 1941, Lurie had witnessed how the Wehrmacht had executed his mother, one of his two sisters, his grandmother, and his ardent childhood love Ljuba in mass shootings in the Rumbula forest. After that, he and his father survived imprisonment in the Lenta and Salaspils labor camps (both near Riga) and the Stutthof and Buchenwald concentration camps. After emigrating to New York in 1946, the artist, who was born in Leningrad in 1924, aimed his art head-on at Western society, its art world, its suppression and self-numbing through consumption.







More extensively than in Berlin, the Hague exhibition shows Lurie’s images of women from the 1950s, who are depicted gagged, deformed, if not dismembered – they were created at the same time as Willem de Kooning’s controversial “Women”, albeit not in an admired ” Grand Style”, but stylistically erratic, sometimes linear, then painterly accentuated, sometimes like Pop Art avant la lettre or oriented towards Francis Bacon. In a courageous catalog essay, the art historian Katharina Sykora justifies this “broken femininity” as “the antithesis of a conventional aesthetics of beauty” that has been transformed into “disruptive factors in a calmed, saturated, patriarchal post-war society that weighs in security and power”. Since photos from magazines in particular were not yet circulating freely (as they are on the Internet today), Lurie not only challenged the audience, but also the institutions that should have shown something like this.