February 27, 1977. International friendly between Argentina and Hungary. 20 minutes of the second half. Leopoldo Jacinto Luque leaves the field, with the National Team already scoring 5-0. The one who enters his place is Diego Armando Maradona, with just 16 years and four months, to make his absolute debut with the blue and white .

When Luque left the court, he came out so angry that Menotti had to explain why he was taking it out. “When I sat down, he said: ‘I wanted the kid to come in and be applauded. ‘ And I told him that I wanted to play with the kid“.

From that day on, Leopoldo Jacinto Luque established a great relationship with Maradona. “Diego was a very lovable guy. We had a great friendship. When it was my birthday, he sent me a message and said: ‘Leopoldo, you were the best player I ever knew‘” , revealed the forward emerged from Union last November, in dialogue with Cadena OH, still moved by the recent death of Pelusa.

11 years older than Diego, Luque was one of those who sponsored Maradona in the National Team . In fact, he even fought for Menotti to take him to the 1978 World Cup. “The coach spoke with several players before the World Cup. He told me who he was going to leave out, and I asked him why the baby. So we called Maradona. He told me that he was afraid of burning him ”, once recalled Leopoldo Jacinto, who died this Monday, just 82 days after Diego’s death.

With 22 goals in 49 games, Luque had one of his best goal averages in his career for the National Team. In part, he used to attribute that to having played alongside Diego Maradona: “As a teammate he was a phenomenon, it was impossible not to have one or two goal options when he was number ten.”