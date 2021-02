“Suddenly my body rebelled against me” – this is how Lady Gaga summed up her experience with lupus erythematosus. With the disease, the immune system is directed against the own body. Recognizing them is difficult. Professor Martin Aringer explains why the disease is not curable, but treatable.

WORLD: When you hear a term like lupus erythematosus, you think of erythema and thus a skin disease. But now we’re talking to a rheumatologist and internist about it … Are we at the wrong address?