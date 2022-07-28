Lbelimumab monoclonal antibody from Gsk was approved by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) for a new therapeutic indication, active lupus nephritis, a complication that affects about 40% of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Les) – 10% in severe form – after 2 years from diagnosis, and which increases mortality by about 6 times compared to the general population. This was announced in a note by GSK, underlining that it is the first biological drug developed and approved specifically for lupus in over 50 years, and the first to have obtained the possibility of subcutaneous administration at home, as an alternative to infusion.

“Data from the Bliss-Ln study show that belimumab, added to standard therapy in the management of active lupus nephritis, leads to improved long-term outcomes for patients, increasing response rates to treatment and delaying further progression of the disease. kidney disease “, says Barbara Grassi, medical and scientific director of GSK, highlighting how important it is to be able to offer a new therapeutic alternative when there are still important clinical needs of patients to be met. “The authorization for the use of belimumab in lupus nephritis is an important result for the treatment of this serious complication for several reasons – confirms Gabriella Moroni, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Milan – First of all because with this drug we enriches the scanty therapeutic armamentarium for this form, but also and above all because, in addition to increasing the number of responses to standard treatment, belimumab achieves these results with a net saving of corticosteroids which are the main culprits of morbidity in these patients. important, this drug is the only one that to date has been shown to reduce the number of renal exacerbations which are among the main causes of loss of renal function. In fact, in the medium term the available data show that its use reduces the loss of function renal”.

Belimumab is produced in the Gsk factory in Parma, from where it is exported to 50 countries around the world, for a total of approximately 3 million ampoules expected this year. In Italy it is a targeted therapy that affects over 2 thousand patients, most of whom have chosen self-administration at home.

The Les – recalls the note – mainly affects young women, in a ratio of 9 to 1 compared to men. In general, the disease begins between the ages of 20 and 40, in the midst of working and emotional life, planning and choices. Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune genetic disorder of connective tissue characterized by skin and mucosal erythematous manifestations, sensitivity to sunlight and systemic involvement of almost all organs and systems such as the kidney.

Lupus nephritis is one of the most serious and potentially life-threatening manifestations of Les. It affects over 1 million patients worldwide and increases the risk of permanent kidney damage requiring dialysis and kidney transplantation.

The approval of the new indication for belimumab is based on data from the Bliss-Ln study (Efficacy and Safety of Belimumab in Adult Patients with Active Lupus Nephritis) – the largest and longest-running phase 3 study in active lupus nephritis, involving 448 adult patients – which found that, over 2 years, Gsk’s biologic drug, added to standard therapy, increased rates of positive renal response to therapies and helped prevent worsening of kidney disease in patients with active lupus nephritis, compared to standard therapy alone.