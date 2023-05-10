There are 21 thousand Italians affected by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a serious autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease that can cause a variety of symptoms such as joint pain, skin rashes, fatigue, joint swelling and fever. Up to 90% of Lupus patients live with a feeling of constant fatigue and 50% develop a permanent organ damage. Too often this scenario and the symptoms common to other diseases delay diagnosis. On March 30, Aifa approved the reimbursement of anifrolumab as add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe, autoantibody-positive, active SLE despite standard therapy. This is what emerged during the press conference “Systemic lupus erythematosus, the new treatment opportunities” promoted in Rome to take stock of the important therapeutic innovations available today to control the disease.

The approval by Aifa – reports a note – is based on the results of the clinical development program of anifrolumab, which includes the two Phase III Tulip studies (1 and 2) and the Phase II Muse study. In clinical studies, most patients who received anifrolumab had one reduction in overall disease activity for all affected districts at baseline and achieved a durable reduction in oral glucocorticoid use compared to placebo. Decreasing oral glucocorticoid use and a parallel sustained reduction in disease activity is an important treatment goal in SLE to reduce the risk of organ damage. In addition, fewer disease exacerbations were also observed in patients treated with anifrolumab and severely depleting glucocorticoids.

“The onset of systemic lupus erythematosus often occurs already during adolescence – explains Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir) – Out of 10 people affected, 9 are women, due to a genetic and hormonal predisposition that facilitates the development of the disease. Other possible causes are environmental, such as viral infections and ultraviolet rays. At the debut the Les can be very variablecharacterized by symptoms such as asthenia, fever, tiredness, inappetence. Due to its multisystemic nature “capable of involving and affecting all the organs and systems of the body – highlights Sebastiani – the identification of the pathology can be particularly complex since it can present itself in an extremely heterogeneous way”.

Fundamental the early diagnosis to achieve “disease remission”, so as to prevent “organ damage from occurring. It is also important to monitor the possible accumulation of damage, which occurs due to disease activity or medications taken and which can lead to a poor prognosis, with consequent worsening of the clinical picture”. “The standard therapy for the treatment of SLE is currently based on the use of glucocorticoids, hydroxychloroquine and immunosuppressants – highlights Andrea Doria, president-elect of Sir – which, however, are not always able to control disease activity and induce lasting remission in all patients, making it necessary to use glucocorticoids continuously, the use of which is associated with an increased risk of permanent organ damage. The approval of anifrolumab represents an important new pharmacological option – he comments – in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe SLE, positioning itself as the first new treatment indicated for SLE in more than 10 years and the only biological drug to have a non- limited to patients with high-grade disease activity”.

Anifrolumab “is a monoclonal antibody capable of inhibiting type 1 interferons, cytokines that play a fundamental role in the pathogenesis of the disease – he underlines – being involved in the regulation of the inflammatory processes involved in the development of lupus. The approval and its reimbursement change clinical practice and introduce a new treatment paradigm from the early stages of the disease. Thanks to its mechanism of action, anifrolumab in fact allows disease control, allows for a lower intake of glucocorticoids, and is characterized by a rapid effect, such as to induce an early remission and the prevention of organ damage caused by the activity of disease and to which side effects from currently used drugs contribute”.

Patients affected by SLE – continues the note – in addition to incurring an increase in morbidity and mortality, have a reduced quality of life, especially during the active phase of the disease, when organ damage occurs and high doses of oral corticosteroids are used. “The moment of diagnosis is a difficult trauma for the patient to deal with – says Rosa Pelissero, president of the Les Italiano Odv Group – The most significant impact of the disease is related to the working sphere: in fact, there is still a lack of sensitivity in the work environment, accompanied by an increase in stress caused by the need to keep one’s performance intact, which causes one’s condition to worsen. For these reasons, many patients are forced to leave their jobs. Knowing the pathology and receiving correct information are therefore fundamental elements. Similarly, having a new treatment like anifrolumab available could have a positive impact on patient health and address an unmet clinical need.”

Les care in Italy has a average cost of 2,513 euros In patients with severe SLE, the median direct healthcare costs are 1.6 times higher than that recorded for the non-severe form. “It is a disease that is still little known despite the fact that it affects a large number of people, especially young women, in the prime of their professional and personal lives – comments Clotilde Minasi, member of the X Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Employment, Social Security of the Senate – For this reason, it is a duty that institutions, the scientific community and patient associations collaborate to promote greater information and awareness on a pathology that is not adequately controlled to date with a high social and economic impact for the person and society”.

“The approval of anifrolumab – concludes Raffaela Fede, medical director of AstraZeneca Italy – represents a great step forward for patients suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus, a multifaceted, highly debilitating and disabling disease, which significantly impacts their quality of life. After more than 10 years, anifrolumab is the only drug that to date has concluded the clinical development program in this pathology, for which it is very complex to conduct randomized clinical trials. Patients with moderate to severe lupus will now be able to benefit from a treatment capable of reducing disease activity, guaranteeing rapid action and savings in the use of cortisone”.