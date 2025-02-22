Lupus is a multisystemic autoimmune chronic disease that does not develop immediately. Their symptoms are intermittent and are called “great imitator” since they are similar to those of other pathologies. It causes inflammation, pain and damage to different systems and organs of the body such as: joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, heart, lungs and brain. It is not contagious, and it affects women more, especially between 15 and 44, than men.

Causes of Lupus

Unknown

It is really unknown what causes lupus. They point themselves as triggers:

– A genetic predisposition.

– An infection.

– Environmental factors.

– Exposure to ultraviolet light in prone people.

– Hormonal causes.

– Accentuated stress.

– Certain medications.

Several types of lupus have been defined:

– Chronic Cutaneous Lupus erythematosus (LECC). It is limited to the skin and is distinguished by ranks on the face, neck and skin of the scalp. It is identified with a biopsy or sample of those hills. It can be discoid (erythematous and desquator plates, especially in face, ears, nose and scalp, reminiscent of psoriasis, scars appearance, hair loss); hypertrophic (similar to the discoid but with thicker injuries that look like warts or skin tumors and have a lot of peel); of mucous membranes (reddish plaques that are ulcean); Lugpic paniculitis (inflammation of subcutaneous cell tissue with painful nodules that are ulcean and when they heal they leave sunk scars. It affects arms, thighs, buttocks, face, scalp and breasts in women); and lupus perniosis (red lesions that appear with the cold on the fingers and palms of the hands and the fingers and soles of the feet; they can also cause alterations in the nails. They can leave scars after the cure).

– Lupus erythematosus intermittent cutaneous or trimid lupus. Erythomatous and edematous plates on the face, neck, the upper part of the chest and back. They cure without leaving signs or scars.

– Lupus erythematosus Subagudo (LECS). Reddish lesions and with ring -shaped scales very similar to psoriasis and eccems. They can often be caused by the sun.

– Acute cutaneous lupus (LECA). Eruption with redness and swelling on the cheeks (butterfly wings) in patients with photosensitivity.

– Systemic lupus erythematosus (Les). It is the one that is usually defined when talking about Lupus. It is the most severe form and attacks many systems in the body: skin, joints, lungs, blood, blood vessels, heart, kidneys, liver, brain and nervous system. It can be presented with periods of remission or relapses.

– Lupus induced by medications such as hydralazine, against arterial hypertension; and the procoinamide, which deals with the alterations of the heart rate. It is more common in men and symptoms, which are similar to those of systemic lupus, disappear in a few weeks or months when interrupting treatment.

– Neonatal lupus erythematosus. Rare involvement in the fetus or newborn that is produced by the transplacental step of anti-Rro/SSA maternal autoantibodies, anti-la/ssb and/or anti-U RNP. It has an incidence of 1 between 10,000 or 20,000 births, especially in girls, and evolves with cardiac and skin symptoms. The latter normally of spontaneous resolution but cardiac symptoms require control and monitoring.

Lupus symptoms

Variables

Lupus symptoms can be very variable from one individual to another. As a generalized guideline, for non -diagnosed people, it can be indicated:

– Inflammation and joint pain. Arthritis.

– Persistent fever of more 38ºC.

– Prolonged extreme fatigue.

– Cutaneous rashes that include butterfly spots on cheekbones and nose.

– Chest pain when breathing.

– Anemia.

– Excess protein in urine.

– Sensitivity to the sun or ultraviolet light.

– Hair loss.

– Weight loss.

– Blood coagulation problems.

– Urticaria.

– White or blue coloration of the fingers with the cold.

– Seizures if it attacks the brain or the central nervous system.

– Oral ulcers, gaps and/or durable nasal ulcers.

– Lupus can also cause serious complications such as:

– Cardiovascular problems.

– Renal insufficiency.

– The stroke r.

Lupus diagnosis

Criteria list

Lupus’s diagnosis can be extended for years due to the characteristics of this disease. The specialist of internal medicine, the rheumatologist, the nephrologist or the dermatologist can arrive. There is no definitive test to diagnose, so, in general, the base is the medical history, physical examination, blood and urine analysis, and biopsies of skin and kidneys.

Autoimmunity analytics is also performed that includes the antinuclear antibody (ANA), anti-DNA antibodies (Specific antibodies), anti-SM antibodies, anti-rro antibodies, anti-la and anti-RNP, antiphospholipid antibodies, rheumatoid factor, rheumatoid factor, rheumatoid factor and complement levels (C3, C4, CH50). On the other hand, a thorax radiography can be performed to detect liquid or inflammation in the lungs and an echocardiogram. For the diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (the) there are 11 criteria of which at least 4 must be met to be diagnosed.

Lupus treatment and medication

Changes in lifestyle and drugs

For Lupus’s patients and their relatives it is very important to be up to date on the disease, know its effects and, above all, the care that must be followed. Doctors will make special emphasis that a series of guidelines are followed such as performing physical activity to prevent muscle weakness such as walking or swimming; Avoid exposing yourself to the direct sun; A balanced diet low in fat, salt and sugars with high fiber content.

At the pharmacological level, the guideline can include analgesics, anti -inflammatories, antipalúdic or antimalaric, corticosteroids, cortisone creams, immunosuppressants and biological therapies created from human proteins or living cells.

Prevention of lupus

Exercise and relaxation

For lupus there is no prevention but there are a number of recommendations indicated to prevent exacerbations or outbreaks such as:

– Use sun protection greater than 55SPF.

– Exercise regularly.

– Sleep enough and well.

– Follow a healthy diet rich in fiber, vegetables and whole grains.

– Practice relaxation and try to have time to do activities that are regenerating at the mood.

– Avoid stress and even reduce working hours if necessary.

– Do not smoke.

A woman with Lupus, if she wants to get pregnant, should communicate her to her specialist so that if the conception arrives, in which lupus must be under control and referral, potential problems can be avoided.