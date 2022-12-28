Luprev raised 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) this month by selling 30 percent of the company’s shares to investors in an initial public offering that was priced at the high end of its price range.

Luprev’s shares were traded at a low level of 92.5 Saudi riyals at the opening of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), compared to the offering price of 99 riyals per share.

Luberef was established in 1976 in Jeddah as a joint venture between Petromin and Mobil. In 2007, the Saudi-based Jadwa Investment Company acquired a 30 percent stake in Luberef from ExxonMobil.

The kingdom has witnessed an increase in initial public offerings since the listing of oil giant Aramco in 2019 in a record $29.4 billion offering.

The Gulf region, which reaped large profits from high oil prices, has become a bright spot in global capital markets this year as government-led privatization programs have increased public offerings.