“We are grateful to the new government for having kept the attention threshold on health care high: it did so by providing for an increase in the National Health Fund for the coming years, ad hoc resources for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines and funds to finance the National fight against antimicrobial resistance. However, the new Budget Law does not address the most important critical issues in the pharmaceutical sector: a sector that has shown responsibility throughout the pandemic period” and which today “highlights two critical issues” including “a new governance for pharmaceutical spending Thus Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of Msd Italia, in her speech during the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit” this year dedicated to the theme: “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by Msd Italy today in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium.

“”In these very difficult years, in which the lockdown has cost the country 13 billion euros a month in public debt, the pharmaceutical sector – underlines Luppi – has always given its utmost to guarantee the availability of medicines to citizens, it has never stopped production even changing, often suddenly, the production lines to avoid shortages of medicines and ensure continuity of care for patients”.

With the “same sense of responsibility, the sector is highlighting two priorities today: a new governance for pharmaceutical expenditure – underlines the CEO of Msd Italia – today based on a system of caps and on the deeply unfair, discriminatory payback mechanism (because applied for years exclusively to a sector, the pharmaceutical one, which represents a source of pride for the country-system in terms of Research & Development, qualified employment also in terms of gender equality) and unjustified”. Unjustified, according to Luppi, “because the maintenance of governance of public pharmaceutical expenditure through a system of ceilings and the payback mechanism is contrary to a holistic vision of health and healthcare – he remarks – which, by maintaining separate silos, does not take into account the advantages of the system and the savings that the drug is capable of producing”.

In the “last 4 years, the financing of public pharmaceutical expenditure has remained literally unchanged – continues Luppi – also thanks to the payback paid by pharmaceutical companies (2.76 billion euros in the years 2019-2020 alone) which accounts for approximately 11- 15% on company turnover. The per capita public pharmaceutical expenditure in Italy is 21% lower than the European average, measured at purchasing power parity and the prices of drugs in Italy are 15-20% lower than the European average”. Hence “our responsible request is to further reshape the pharmaceutical expenditure ceilings from 2023 with a gradual recovery (over 3 years) in direct purchases of the surplus in the agreed spending, based on historical dynamics and needs and suppress the paragraph 283 of the 2022 Budget Law, which conditions the increase of resources to the realignment of drug prices based on criteria of therapeutic overlap and equivalence between different drugs” he concludes.