In life or business, the key to longevity is focus and persistence. This definition, which refers to self-help mantras, also guides the trajectory of Lupo, a traditional manufacturer of socks founded 101 years ago in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo. Under the command of CEO Liliana Aufiero, granddaughter of the founder, the company found a way to reinvent itself in the fitness segment. And grow, of course. While gross revenue increased by 17.8% from January to September of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, the Lupo Sports division soared 80%, with sales of BRL 158.6 million. The company that was born as a sock brand, and then underwear, such as underpants and panties, today sweats its shirt to become a reference in gyms as well. Although it still represents a small slice of the group’s R$ 1.3 billion in revenue this year, the good performance of the new business front indicates that the investment in portfolio diversification was right, according to Liliana. “Lupo Sports is already paired with the main sports brands in Brazil”, said the executive, in an interview with DINHEIRO.

Liliana’s confidence is expressed in the investment numbers. In the first nine months of the year, the company disbursed R$ 80 million in expanding production capacity. 148 new sock looms and another 150 seamless looms were acquired — capable of producing, among others, the sports line. “Before, people wanted to buy our fitness line items, but we couldn’t manage to produce enough to meet the demand”, said Liliana. “Only after overcoming the most critical phase of the pandemic were the winds favorable for everything to be ready for us to be able to grow.”

From a market point of view, fitness clothing gained ground in times of a pandemic, either because of greater concern with physical activity, or because of the desire to be more comfortable in everyday clothes. The fact is that the use of garments previously restricted to sporting environments took to the streets, and athleisure (a combination of the words athletic and leisure, in English) became a trend and increased demand in the fitness sector in general. According to Alberto Serrentino, founder of Varese Retail, “it is a widespread phenomenon in which this segment passed with little impact in the pandemic and this has not cooled down, because it has become a new habit. So the wind is blowing in favor of this business.”

NETWORK In Lupo Sport’s strengthening strategy, franchises enter. The brand gained exclusive units, jumping from 13 in the first nine months of 2021 to 27 in the same period this year. In the general goal of the group, the goal is to reach 950 stores in 2022, considering all brands. The network of stores corresponds to 33% of the company’s revenue and, following the wave of digitalization, they have become fundamental tools in the omnichannel journey, with 90% of participating franchises. In the city of São Paulo, 54% of orders are delivered on the same day and leave these units. “I don’t want to get into a fight with our channels”, said Liliana in reference to the brand’s own e-commerce operation. “Omnichannel is a way of dealing with conflict and not being a competitor to our own franchise.”

To ensure good results, in addition to portfolio diversification, the search for more competitiveness, which is so necessary in a market with major players, comes into the equation. Following this purpose, in April the company migrated part of its operation to Ceará, after purchasing a Marisol factory for BRL 40 million. The state was chosen for its tax incentives and labor.

In Lupo’s centenary plans, the desire to go public follows, interrupted by the unfavorable moment of the market. “We grew a lot and we already have a size to enter the stock exchange”, said Liliana, who claims to be waiting for favorable winds to resume the movement. Entry into the capital market stems from the desire to organize the shareholder structure, in which the heirs of the company founded in 1921 by an Italian immigrant participate.