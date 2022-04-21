To celebrate 25 years since the original game’s launch, one has been released for free unedited version from Lupo Alberto: The Videogamethat for Atari ST. Favored for years, the game’s port to Atari’s 16-bit computer never hit the market.

The game is compatible with all Atari ST emulators. The released version is also executable from PC, so that you can play it without major headaches. Of course, you can also use it on real hardware.

If interested, you can download it from here.

Let’s read the original message with the announcement, posted on the game’s Facebook page:

As is known, the Atari ST version of Lupo Alberto the Videogame was never marketed. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the release of the original game, this version was released as freeware for fans of the 16bit Atari.

Lupo Alberto: The Videogame is a two-dimensional platform game starring the famous character of Silver. developed by the Italian software house Idea.